Report: Chiefs, Orlando Brown Make Decision On Long-Term Contract

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Orlando Brown #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The deadline to negotiate long-term deals with players who received the franchise tag is this Friday. With that said, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has provided an update on the Kansas City Chiefs' contract talks with Orlando Brown.

Per Garafolo, the Chiefs were unable to agree to a deal with Brown before this Friday's deadline.

"The #Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown made a final run at a long-term deal before this afternoon’s deadline but couldn’t reach an agreement," Garafolo said. "I spoke to Jammal Brown, who is serving as Orlando’s mentor. He said they didn’t feel comfortable with the lack of security in the deal."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that Kansas City offered Brown a six-year deal with a large signing bonus. However, Brown's camp didn't think the structure of the deal was very secure.

Brown has not yet signed his $16.7 million franchise tender. It's certainly possible that he could sit out during training camp.

Since 2019, Brown has made the Pro Bowl each season.

The Chiefs acquired Brown in 2021 with the hope that he'd anchor their offensive line for a while. In order for that to happen, the two sides will need to negotiate a long-term deal following the 2022 season.