Report: Chiefs Players Recruiting Notable Wide Receiver

Ahead of NFL training camps, there are still plenty of veteran free agents out there who can contribute to teams right away – maybe even as starters. But one wide receiver is getting special attention from the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, some Chiefs players have reached out to free agent wide receiver Dede Westbrook. They may face some competition though.

Per the report, Westbrook has held “preliminary conversations” with the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. All three teams have more than enough cap space to sign him for the 2021 season and beyond.

Westbrook has spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he was limited to one catch in two games for them this past year.

Coming out of Oklahoma in 2017, Dede Westbrook went 110th overall by the Jaguars. He had a decent rookie season but then enjoyed a rock solid second year in the NFL.

In 2018, Westbrook had 66 receptions for 717 yards and five touchdowns. He led the team in all three categories that year. Westbrook also proved to be a dynamic threat in the return game. As their primary punt returner, he averaged 14 yards per return and scored a touchdown that year.

The following season, Westbrook had another 66 receptions for 660 yards and three touchdowns.

But by 2020, Westbrook had fallen to fourth on the Jaguars’ wide receiver depth chart. He appeared in just two games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Would Dede Westbrook be an impact player for the Chiefs?