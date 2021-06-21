Report: Chiefs Star Arrested In Los Angeles On Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs star edge-rusher Frank Clark was arrested in the Los Angeles area Sunday night, per a report from TMZ Sports.

Clark was reportedly in illegal possession of an uzi – an automatic submachine gun. He was booked into a Los Angeles-area jail with a bail set at $35,000.

TMZ reports Clark was driving a Lamborghini SUV when he was pulled over for a routine traffic stop. Officers noticed a firearm in an open duffle bag sitting in the car, inspected the bag and proceeded to arrest Clark for felony illegal possession of a firearm.

This is certainly a troubling situation for both Clark and the Chiefs.

Clark has been an integral player for the Kansas City Chiefs these past two years. He’s emerged as a productive force on the defensive line.

Clark totaled 14 sacks for the Chiefs over the past two seasons. He started 26 games and appeared in 29 during that span, making the Pro Bowl both seasons.

Prior to his two years with the Chiefs, Clark spent his first four NFL years with the Seattle Seahawks. He had his best statistical year in 2018, when he totaled 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

Clark figures to continue making a high impact for the Chiefs in coming years. But he could be facing some sort of discipline from the NFL or Kansas City in coming weeks for his arrest Sunday night.