The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Patrick Mahomes Answered 1 Question Wrong On Sunday

A closeup of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes was reportedly just one question away from clearing the NFL’s concussion questioning protocol.

The Chiefs quarterback left Sunday’s division round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter. He went to the locker room and never returned after failing to clear concussion protocol. Luckily, Chad Henne saved the day and the Chiefs escaped with a thrilling 22-17 win.

The NFL’s concussion protocol involves two aspects. The first is the physical symptoms. The second is a series of questions. Mahomes reportedly came one question away from clearing the series of questions aspect.

Mahomes answered one question wrong on Sunday, per Kansas City radio host Carrington Harrison. The combination of the incorrect question and his physical symptoms kept the Kansas City quarterback from returning to Sunday’s game.

Despite Patrick Mahomes’ failed concussion protocol testing, there’s growing optimism he’ll be able to play this Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday Mahomes has taken several “big steps” towards playing in the AFC Championship. He is still in concussion protocol, though.

Some believe Mahomes’ foot injury is a bigger concern at the moment. Prior to his departure from Sunday’s divisional round, the Chiefs quarterback was clearly limping and dealing with some sort of foot injury.

If Mahomes does play in the AFC Championship this weekend – meaning he will have cleared concussion protocol – he may be a bit hampered by a lingering foot injury.

The next few days will be huge in determining Mahomes’ health and availability for the AFC Championship.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.