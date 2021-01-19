Report: Patrick Mahomes Answered 1 Question Wrong On Sunday

Patrick Mahomes was reportedly just one question away from clearing the NFL’s concussion questioning protocol.

The Chiefs quarterback left Sunday’s division round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter. He went to the locker room and never returned after failing to clear concussion protocol. Luckily, Chad Henne saved the day and the Chiefs escaped with a thrilling 22-17 win.

The NFL’s concussion protocol involves two aspects. The first is the physical symptoms. The second is a series of questions. Mahomes reportedly came one question away from clearing the series of questions aspect.

Mahomes answered one question wrong on Sunday, per Kansas City radio host Carrington Harrison. The combination of the incorrect question and his physical symptoms kept the Kansas City quarterback from returning to Sunday’s game.

From a source "Following the hit, Mahomes was asked a series of questions as part of the NFL's concussion protocol. Mahomes answered all of the questions correctly but 1 specific game related question. W/ failed question + physical symptoms, he was not cleared to return" — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 19, 2021

Despite Patrick Mahomes’ failed concussion protocol testing, there’s growing optimism he’ll be able to play this Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday Mahomes has taken several “big steps” towards playing in the AFC Championship. He is still in concussion protocol, though.

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes cleared certain steps Monday, “some big steps”, but he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol with what is considered a concussion and it’s too early to say that he definitely will play in Sunday’s conference championship vs. the Bills, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Some believe Mahomes’ foot injury is a bigger concern at the moment. Prior to his departure from Sunday’s divisional round, the Chiefs quarterback was clearly limping and dealing with some sort of foot injury.

If Mahomes does play in the AFC Championship this weekend – meaning he will have cleared concussion protocol – he may be a bit hampered by a lingering foot injury.

The next few days will be huge in determining Mahomes’ health and availability for the AFC Championship.