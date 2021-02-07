Report: Patrick Mahomes Likely To Have Offseason Surgery

Patrick Mahomes won’t exactly be at 100-percent when he goes under center for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV tonight.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Mahomes is expected to have surgery in the offseason to repair a turf toe injury. Per the report, the injury won’t keep him off the field tonight, but there is potential for long term damage if it isn’t fixed.

But that isn’t to say that Mahomes won’t be affected at all by the turf toe. Rapoport noted that between the toe injury and injuries along the offensive line, Mahomes’ mobility could be an issue.

That said, it doesn’t seem to have limited him all that much in practice. “It’s amazing how good he’s looked considering the issue,” a source told Rapoport.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is expected to have surgery to repair his turf toe, sources say. But he’d like to win Super Bowl LV first. My story: https://t.co/NV9nWH43bI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2021

Patrick Mahomes has been absolutely on fire in the postseason. He has completed 73.5-percent of his passes for 580 yards and four touchdowns against the Browns and Bills.

But the playoffs weren’t without a scary moment or two. Mahomes got knocked out of the game against the Browns with a head injury. The team relied on backup Chad Henne to navigate their way to a win.

Thankfully, Mahomes turned out to be fine and played great against Buffalo the following week.

If Patrick Mahomes struggles in Super Bowl LV, his injury might turn out to be a reason for it.