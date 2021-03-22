The Spun

Sammy Watkins Reportedly Visiting With Another AFC Contender

Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins makes a move after catching a pass.KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs puts on the breaks in the open field to make a cut during the second half of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins is one of the most accomplished pass catchers still on the market as NFL free agency enters its second wave.

Watkins, who spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, will reportedly visit the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow, according to Ian Rapoport. Baltimore badly needs to add a receiver this offseason, and Watkins could fit the bill.

The Ravens reportedly showed interest in Kenny Golladay last weekend, but the former Lions star signed a four-year deal with the New York Giants.

Injuries have plagued Watkins throughout the first seven seasons of his NFL career. He played in only 10 games in 2020, catching 37 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

There’s a chance that Watkins could go back to the Chiefs, but Kansas City general manager Brett Veach cautioned earlier this month that it would likely have to come at a sizable discount.

If this is indeed the end for Watkins in KC, he did leave fans with fond memories of his 2019 playoff run, when he started three games and caught 14 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown for the Super Bowl champs.


