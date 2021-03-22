Sammy Watkins Reportedly Visiting With Another AFC Contender

Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins is one of the most accomplished pass catchers still on the market as NFL free agency enters its second wave.

Watkins, who spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, will reportedly visit the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow, according to Ian Rapoport. Baltimore badly needs to add a receiver this offseason, and Watkins could fit the bill.

The Ravens reportedly showed interest in Kenny Golladay last weekend, but the former Lions star signed a four-year deal with the New York Giants.

#Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, one of the top free agent pass-catchers is on his way to Baltimore tonight to visit the #Ravens tomorrow, source said. The #Ravens have been working to add a WR in free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2021

Injuries have plagued Watkins throughout the first seven seasons of his NFL career. He played in only 10 games in 2020, catching 37 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

There’s a chance that Watkins could go back to the Chiefs, but Kansas City general manager Brett Veach cautioned earlier this month that it would likely have to come at a sizable discount.

If this is indeed the end for Watkins in KC, he did leave fans with fond memories of his 2019 playoff run, when he started three games and caught 14 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown for the Super Bowl champs.