Report: What Patrick Mahomes Is Trying To Improve This Offseason

Just a few days after getting blown out in the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery.

The star quarterback had surgery to repair a plantar fascia injury he suffered in the playoffs. He’ll be off of his feet for the next few weeks as he recovers.

That will give him plenty of time to grow mentally. According to NFL Network insider James Palmer, that’s something Mahomes plans to focus on this offseason.

“Growing mentally each and every year has been a big aspect of his offseason,” Palmer said on the show. “Spending a lot of time watching what Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers defense did against him and this Chiefs offense.”

“Mahomes obviously knows that this is a copy cat league and other teams are going to look at that and try emulate what the Buccaneers were able to do.”

What will Patrick Mahomes' offseason include? I heard something about him being a new dad. But what about improvements? Mentally improving his game. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/UBNtgAjRSr — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 11, 2021

Mahomes had his worst game of the season going against Todd Bowles’ defense. In fact, the star quarterback threw for just nine total yards in the first quarter.

When these two teams met during the regular season, Mahomes threw for over 200 yards in the first quarter alone. Clearly Bowles learned a thing or two from that first meeting and used that information to shut Mahomes down.

It sounds like the star quarterback is focused on not ever letting that happen again.