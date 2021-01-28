Robert Saleh’s Comment About Defending Patrick Mahomes Is Going Viral

Don’t let Robert Saleh’s serious demeanor fool you. It turns out the head coach of the New York Jets is quite the comedian.

During a recent appearance on PFT Live, Saleh discussed the challenges that Patrick Mahomes presents for opposing defenses. He knows better than most considering the 49ers faced the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl.

While rattling off all the things that Mahomes does well, Saleh cracked a joke about the way the superstar quarterback walks.

“You have to be relentless. Just when you think you might have him, he might step two steps back and then throw off his back foot,” Saleh said, via ProFootballTalk. “I mean, he has ridiculous arm talent. He’s got tremendous accuracy. He’s got tremendous mobility. But any time you’re a pass rusher just understand that he might do his little old man jog in between plays where it looks like his feet hurt. Don’t kid yourself. He’s got tremendous mobility, his arm strength is ridiculous. You have to be relentless all the way through. And understand that there could be a play and a second play that happens just because of his ability to extend plays and make the throws that other people can’t.”

It’s not everyday that Mahomes gets compared to an old man.

Mahomes has proven over the years that he’s sneaky athletic. He did have nine carries for 29 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl against the 49ers.

The scariest part about Mahomes’ legs is that he usually uses them to create a huge play in the passing game. His eyes are always looking downfield for speedsters like Tyreek Hill or Mecole Hardman.

We’ll see if Mahomes can pull off some magic next weekend against the Buccaneers.