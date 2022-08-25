Roger Goodell Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Quarterback

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on April 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

The legendary Len Dawson passed away this week at the age of 87.

Dawson had a lengthy career in the NFL, spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

In 1970, Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory. He completed 12-of-17 passes for 142 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on the passing of Dawson.

"As a quarterback, Len Dawson led the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LV with an MVP performance and as an equally talented broadcaster, he helped grow interest in football through the country," Goodell said. "He loved his Chiefs and the NFL and we will miss him. We send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Dawson and Chiefs families."

Dawson finished his pro career with 28,711 passing yards and 239 touchdowns. The Chiefs retired No. 16 to honor his legacy.

In 1987, Dawson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts are with Dawson's loved ones at this time.