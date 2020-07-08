Before this week began, Russell Wilson was the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. On Monday, the Seahawks signal-caller was leapfrogged by Patrick Mahomes, who just so happened to sign the richest contract in sports history.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension from the Kansas City Chiefs. He’ll make $503 million over the course of that deal. It’s not all that surprising when you consider how productive the Texas Tech product has been in just two years as a starter.

During an interview on Sports Radio 610, Mahomes revealed which athletes sent him congratulatory messages regarding his new contract. Drew Brees, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Deshaun Watson all reached out to the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

The latest superstar to reach out to Mahomes is none other than Wilson. Despite the fact that he lost his title as the highest-paid quarterback in the league, Wilson wanted to show his support for Mahomes, tweeting “Congrats young legend!”

Mahomes and Wilson are considered by many as the first and second-best quarterbacks in the league, respectively.

Both quarterbacks deserve the impressive salaries they’re making. Kansas City and Seattle wouldn’t be contending for titles if they didn’t have their right-handed gunslingers under center.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs and Seahawks will not square off this upcoming season. The only way we’ll see Mahomes and Wilson go head-to-head is if they make the Super Bowl.