Andy Reid Offers Promising Update On WR Sammy Watkins

Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins makes a move after catching a pass.KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs puts on the breaks in the open field to make a cut during the second half of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs released their final injury report of the season on Friday afternoon ahead of Super Bowl LV. Notably present was veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

The Chiefs listed the 27-year-old wideout as questionable for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins hasn’t played since Week 16 with an injured calf.

However, the third-year Kansas City wide receiver was able to practice in full on Friday. As a result, head coach Andy Reid remains in good spirits about the situation and feels good about getting Watkins back for this weekend’s title bout.

“He did good. I’m encouraged to have him on Sunday. I think he’ll be there,” Reid said of Watkins after Friday’s practice per Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.

Sammy Watkins has battled injuries throughout his career, especially since his arrival to Kansas City. In his seven-year stint in the NFL, the 27-year-old played just one complete regular game slate, during his rookie year with the Buffalo Bills.

Even so, Watkins gives the Chiefs another reliable pass-catching option in a potent air attack. In 10 appearances in 2020, he hauled in 37 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns, ranking fourth among Kansas City’s wide receivers.

If the Chiefs do get Watkins back in time for Sunday’s Super Bowl, he’ll join Demarcus Robinson as the second wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes to get back this week. Kansas City cleared Robinson earlier on Friday after he came into close contact with a team barber that tested positive for COVID-19. If both wideouts can be ready to go, the Chiefs passing attack will be at full strength come game time.

The Buccaneers remain one of the few teams that might be able to limit Mahomes and company. However, the more options for the Chiefs, the better, so getting Watkins back would be huge.

Super Bowl LV between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.


