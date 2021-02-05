Andy Reid Offers Promising Update On WR Sammy Watkins

The Kansas City Chiefs released their final injury report of the season on Friday afternoon ahead of Super Bowl LV. Notably present was veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

The Chiefs listed the 27-year-old wideout as questionable for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins hasn’t played since Week 16 with an injured calf.

However, the third-year Kansas City wide receiver was able to practice in full on Friday. As a result, head coach Andy Reid remains in good spirits about the situation and feels good about getting Watkins back for this weekend’s title bout.

“He did good. I’m encouraged to have him on Sunday. I think he’ll be there,” Reid said of Watkins after Friday’s practice per Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.

"He did good. I'm encouraged to have him on Sunday. I think he'll be there." Watkins practiced in full Friday but is questionable for Super Bowl LV. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) February 5, 2021

Sammy Watkins has battled injuries throughout his career, especially since his arrival to Kansas City. In his seven-year stint in the NFL, the 27-year-old played just one complete regular game slate, during his rookie year with the Buffalo Bills.

Even so, Watkins gives the Chiefs another reliable pass-catching option in a potent air attack. In 10 appearances in 2020, he hauled in 37 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns, ranking fourth among Kansas City’s wide receivers.

If the Chiefs do get Watkins back in time for Sunday’s Super Bowl, he’ll join Demarcus Robinson as the second wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes to get back this week. Kansas City cleared Robinson earlier on Friday after he came into close contact with a team barber that tested positive for COVID-19. If both wideouts can be ready to go, the Chiefs passing attack will be at full strength come game time.

The Buccaneers remain one of the few teams that might be able to limit Mahomes and company. However, the more options for the Chiefs, the better, so getting Watkins back would be huge.

Super Bowl LV between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.