Sammy Watkins Is Brutally Honest About Taking A Pay Cut

The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping most of their Super Bowl roster intact for the upcoming season, which includes Sammy Watkins. He agreed to take a pay cut this offseason despite rumors of him potentially going elsewhere.

Watkins ultimately trimmed $4.75 million off his original contract to remain with the Chiefs. It’s a move that will not go unnoticed, as it’ll allow the offense to remain as explosive as it was last season.

Earlier this week, Watkins appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio to discuss this offseason and what his mindset was heading into negotiations. Instead of aiming for top dollar, the Clemson product chose to prioritize other needs.

Remaining in Kansas City gives Watkins the opportunity to play alongside an elite coach in Andy Reid and outstanding quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. That was more than enough to convince him to take a pay cut.

Here’s what Watkins had to say, via ProFootballTalk:

“How much money do I need? My family’s taken care of well,” Watkins said. “Do I want I go to a team and lose and get 1,000 yards with a team that’s sorry. Or do I want to come back with one of the best coaches, the best quarterbacks, the best organization, the best team, the best wideout group — arguably — and come try to fight for another championship.”

Last season, Watkins had 52 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns. He forms an incredible tandem with All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill.

Watkins made one of the most important plays in Super Bowl LIV, beating Richard Sherman for a 38-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs may have not won the title without that catch.

Obviously the overall talent on Kansas City’s roster is what stands out at first glance, but it’s the fact that Watkins and others are willing to take pay cuts is what makes the team so special.