Scotty Miller Has Bold Message For Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Scotty Miller catches a touchdown at the end of the first half.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Scott Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completes a touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill is widely considered the fastest wide receiver in the NFL, but Scotty Miller of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers doesn’t agree with that statement.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show this Wednesday morning, Miller was asked if he’s faster than Hill. Not only does he believe that he’d win a one-on-one race, he went as far as to say that he’ll take on anyone in the NFL.

“I’m taking me every day of the week. I’ll take me over anybody,” Miller said on The Dan Patrick Show. “Tyreek is unbelievable, super quick, and an unbelievable talent. But we’re talking about a race. I got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody.”

Miller certainly showed off his speed this past weekend with a 39-yard touchdown to cap off the first half of the NFC Championship game.

If we’re just looking at the 40-yard dash times for Hill and Miller, the edge would go to the Hill. He reportedly ran a 4.29 at West Alabama’s Pro Day. Miller, meanwhile, ran a 4.39 at Bowling Green’s Pro Day.

Hill hasn’t responded to Miller’s comment yet since they’re fairly new. However, we’d have to imagine that he’ll be asked about them at some point before the Super Bowl.

Whether or not Hill will fire back at Miller is unclear at this time. Honestly he could just let his game do the talking if he wants.


