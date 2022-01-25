Sean McDermott Asked If Tyreek Hill Should’ve Been Penalized

The NFL made it a point to crack down on taunting this season, but officials seemingly ignored a possible violation by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill late in Sunday’s epic win over Buffalo.

On Hill’s 64-yard touchdown to put the Chiefs ahead 33-29 late in the fourth quarter, the speedy wideout threw up the “peace” sign to a Bills defender as he ran past him. Not a huge deal, but considering how strict the league has been, Hill’s gesture was probably worth a penalty by the letter of the law.

It seems like Bills head coach Sean McDermott agrees. When asked today by NFL Network’s Kim Jones if he felt a penalty should have been called, McDermott played it coy.

“I appreciate you asking that, Kim. You’re very observant, but I’m not going to go any further,” McDermott said.

On one hand, the refs should be applauded for not calling a ticky tack penalty in such a big spot. But when you go all season flagging such minor infractions, you’re going to be criticized when you let one go.

The easiest way to remedy all this is to just stop wasting all this time on taunting next season.