Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Bucs-Chiefs Game

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Shannon Sharpe looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

This weekend's Sunday Night Football game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both the Chiefs and Buccaneers are coming off tough Week 3 losses. That'll only raise the stakes for this Sunday's game.

During this Friday's edition of FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe revealed his prediction for the Chiefs-Buccaneers game. Surprisingly, he's taking Tampa Bay.

"If Patrick Mahomes was going against his Chiefs defense, I’d take the Baby GOAT," Sharpe said. "But the Bucs have the No. 1 defense in football and without Tyreek, KC can’t stretch the field. I’m taking the Bucs."

Sharpe isn't wrong about Tampa Bay's defense being the best in football. That unit is allowing just 9.0 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, the Buccaneers held Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to just 14 points. Tom Brady and the offense were just unable to do enough down the stretch to get the win.

We'll see if Brady can get things going against a Kansas City defense that can be had.

The Buccaneers and Chiefs will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.