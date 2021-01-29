Skip Bayless: Patrick Mahomes Is Overhyped, “Stunk” In Super Bowl

If any current quarterback is capable of dethroning Tom Brady as the GOAT, it’s Patrick Mahomes. That’s a general consensus among sports fans, but not if you ask Skip Bayless.

Mahomes is just 25 years old and has already won an MVP, a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP. He’s taken the Chiefs to three straight AFC Championships and two straight Super Bowls. It’s safe to say Kansas City is on the verge of becoming a dynasty, but one player stands in the way: Brady.

If Mahomes can take down Brady in Super LV in nine days from now, he’ll take the prestigious torch from No. 12. But Bayless thinks it’s time to pump the brakes on the Mahomes’ hype train.

Bayless said during FS1’s First Take on Friday he believes Mahomes is “overhyped” and “stunk” in last season’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers.

“Patrick Mahomes is overhyped because he throws left-handed, no-look, under-handed and behind his back passes,” Bayless said on Friday. “He is a highlight hype machine. He played in 1 Super Bowl and by his hype standards, he stunk in it.”

Whatever you say, Skip. Check out the rest of what he had to say about Mahomes in the video below.

We’re pretty sure there’s no such thing as a “hype machine” in the NFL. You either have it or you don’t, and Patrick Mahomes has it.

The Chiefs quarterback is the best in the NFL, and he’ll have a chance to prove it once again in Super Bowl LV.