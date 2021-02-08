Sports World Reacts To The Crowd At The Super Bowl

For the majority of this NFL season there were empty stadiums due to COVID-19. That clearly isn’t the case for tonight’s Super Bowl matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Last week, the NFL announced that 22,000 fans would be in attendance at Raymond James Stadium for the big game, with 7,500 of them being health care workers.

Even though fans knew what to expect as far as attendance goes, it’s still odd to see a fan-filled stadium in the middle of a pandemic. In fact, the crowd at the Super Bowl has become the topic of conversation on Twitter.

Prior to kickoff, President Joe Biden had a message for all the families who lost people to COVID-19 over the past year. Both teams then had a moment of silence to honor the fallen.

While that was a classy gesture by the NFL, the fact that 22,000 people are at this game with the virus still circulating isn’t sitting well with the general public.

Here are some of the viral tweets about the crowd at the Super Bowl:

Bro I just said to myself is this a packed stadium 🤣 https://t.co/SB8vEKRHfE — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) February 7, 2021

They said plz honor everyone who lost they life then showed a packed stadium America not real — 🍦 (@JoeDaActivist) February 7, 2021

Damn that stadium is packed lmao. Florida doesn’t give one fudge — Troydan (@Troydan) February 7, 2021

Hopefully everyone at Raymond James Stadium follows the health and safety protocols throughout the game. And to be fair to the crowd, most of the “fans” you’re seeing are cardboard cutouts. So, it’s not nearly as “packed” as it looks on TV.

With all the cutouts the stadium will look very full pic.twitter.com/zOIxMO576f — Patrick Ryan (@PRyanTexas) February 7, 2021

The Super Bowl is being broadcast on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.