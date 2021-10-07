Stat Reveals 3 Best NFL Quarterbacks When Blitzed

Some quarterbacks crumble under pressure. Conversely, others thrive when they’re facing a blitz.

With the first month of the 2021 season in the books, it’s evident that three particular quarterbacks are not fazed by defenses decide dialing up pressure. Those three quarterbacks are Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson.

According to Pro Football Focus, Murray currently has the highest passer rating (153.8) when blitzed. Wilson isn’t too far behind with his 148.1 passer rating. Mahomes is sitting in third right now with a 137.2 passer rating against the blitz.

It’s not really surprising to see Mahomes, Murray and Wilson at the top of this category. In addition to being crafty throwers, they’re all capable of avoiding defenders with their legs and making jaw-dropping throws on the run.

Murray proved how lethal he can be under pressure in Week 2, as he avoided Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly and fired a 77-yard touchdown pass to Rondale Moore. It was an incredible display of athleticism and awareness.

Wilson actually put his passer rating against the blitz to the test this past weekend, as he dodged a free rusher from the San Francisco 49ers and delivered a beautiful ball to Freddie Swain in the right corner of the end zone.

If your favorite team is going up against Mahomes, Murray or Wilson this season, you should have your fingers crossed that your team isn’t blitz-happy that evening.