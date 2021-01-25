Stephen A. Smith: 2 QBs ‘Equal’ To Patrick Mahomes With Chiefs Talent

Stephen A. Smith isn’t trying to take anything away from Patrick Mahomes’ talent, but the ESPN personality thinks at least two other QBs could be Mahomes’ equal if they had his weapons.

On First Take this morning, Smith brought up Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce and the impact they have on the Chiefs’ offense.

He also offered up two star quarterbacks who in his opinion could achieve Mahomes’ level of success if they had access to skill players like Hill and Kelce.

“Give me Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, I tell you that Deshaun Watson could be [equal to Mahomes]. I tell you that Aaron Rodgers could be his equal,” Smith said. “Hell, two weeks from now, I might be telling you Tom Brady could be his equal.”

Now, Rodgers was an MVP candidate this year, and Watson is probably a top-five quarterback in the league. If they’re not Mahomes’ equals, they are pretty close to his level.

Still, while no one can deny Mahomes has great talent around him and a tremendous head coach, he also routinely does things that defy explanation more than any other quarterback.

Yeah, it is pretty clear that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the world right now.