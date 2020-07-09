Stephen A. Smith Shoots Down Comparison For Patrick Mahomes

At 24 years old, Patrick Mahomes signed the richest contract in sports history. It seems like he’s on track to become a sports icon, but ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes people should pump the brakes when comparing the Super Bowl MVP to Michael Jordan.

Many people consider Jordan the most iconic figure in sports. His resume speaks for itself, and the Jordan Brand has become so popular over the past two decades.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Get Up, Smith addressed the comparisons being made between Jordan and Mahomes. While he certainly respects the Chiefs quarterback, Smith thinks it’d be unwise to compare these two athletes.

“Football hasn’t done the job the NBA has done in terms of making the sport a global, iconic brand. It’s huge in America, but in Europe, football is soccer,” Smith said. “When we think about Patrick Mahomes, please understand that he’ll never sell sneakers like Michael Jordan. The Jordan Brand is an $8 billion business. LeBron James is close to $1 billion as well. This is not what football players end up doing.”

.@stephenasmith explains why the Patrick Mahomes/Michael Jordan projections are way off. pic.twitter.com/yROX7fu4oE — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 8, 2020

Basketball has become extremely popular overseas, whereas football is still trying to expand its brand. That alone allows NBA players to have more exposure.

Mahomes will most likely be the face of the NFL for years to come, but it’s unlikely he surpasses Kobe Bryant, LeBron James or Michael Jordan in terms of being an icon.

After all, Tom Brady is considered the greatest to ever suit up in the NFL yet he’s not even that popular outside of the United States.

Maybe that barrier will break and Mahomes will expand his brand more than any other football player has before, but history isn’t on his side.