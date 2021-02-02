Steve Spagnuolo Was Asked If He Wants To Be A Head Coach Again

Steve Spagnuolo’s first stint as an NFL head coach was far from a roaring success. He went 10-38 in three seasons with the St. Louis Rams, putting in a career-best 7-9 season in 2010, stuck between one and two-win seasons. He remains one of the top assistants in the NFL, and leads the Kansas City Chiefs defense into Super Bowl LV.

In 2017, Spagnuolo was the interim head coach for the New York Giants, after Ben McAdoo was fired, going 1-3. Otherwise, he’s been a defensive coordinator, and a very good one for much of his tenure. He led the underrated Chiefs defense during last year’s Super Bowl run, and hopes to repeat this year. It would be a third Super Bowl title as an assistant for Spags, who was the DC for the 2007-08 New York Giants, who knocked off Tom Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots 17-14 at Super Bowl XLII.

At 61, he still has head coaching aspirations. While the trend this year was clearly towards younger, first-time head coaches, and offensive coordinators have had a major edge in hires in recent years, Spagnuolo says he’d like another shot.

“I’d like to get another crack at a head-coaching job,’’ he told the New York Post this week. “But I will not, listen, I don’t stay up nights thinking about it.’’

“I’m a competitor like anybody else,’’ Spagnuolo said of his time with the Rams. “It didn’t go as great as we wanted to in St. Louis, except for that one year. It’s a proving ground, the NFL is the greatest proving ground of all sports. So that part of it, I’d like another shot.’’

“Listen, my total focus is on what’s going on now and I’m glad we’re still working and coaching in February, that’s always nice.’’

After spending nearly two decades between college football and NFL Europe, Spagnuolo made the jump to the NFL as a defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999, eventually coaching defensive backs and linebackers for Andy Reid. He’d head to New York before the Rams stint, and has spent time as coordinator for the New Orleans Saints, an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens, and then the second Giants stint before landing back with Reid 13 years after leaving Philadelphia, taking over the Chiefs defense.

“Being with Andy Reid, there’s no other head coach I’d rather be with,’’ Spagnuolo said. “He’s terrific to work for, he’s a personal friend. The guy’s great. Rock solid. All the things you hear about him are true. Have you ever heard anybody say a bad word about him? He’s the best. If all of us could say they have a great job and work for people they love to be around, what’s better than that?’’

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has received most of the attention in recent years, as he’s failed to land a head coaching gig despite being a crucial part of one of the best offenses in NFL history. Steve Spagnuolo has the added hurdle of his previous head coaching experience, but perhaps a team will see what he has a second time around next year.

