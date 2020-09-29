Steve Young Shares A Weird Photo From Monday Night Football

The biggest game of the NFL’s 2020 regular season to date is underway in Baltimore. The Ravens are hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in an epic Monday Night Football clash.

So far, it’s been a contest dominated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense.

The Chiefs quarterback has thrown for 239 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Kansas City leads Baltimore, 27-10, with about a minute to play in the second quarter.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, they don’t have their usual home-crowd advantage. Baltimore is playing in front of an empty stadium.

Well, not completely empty. The Monday Night Football crew is there. ESPN Monday Night Countdown analyst Steve Young is in the stands for tonight’s game. He tweeted out a photo of himself in the stands watching the biggest game of the year – with no one else around.

“Never thought I’d be the only guy in the stadium watching the biggest game of the year,” the Hall of Fame quarterback tweeted out.

Never thought I’d be the only guy in the stadium watching the biggest game of the year. pic.twitter.com/v4ALWvr6pc — Steve Young (@SteveYoungQB) September 29, 2020

Young has witnessed one hell of a performance from Mahomes and the Chiefs. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, meanwhile, have had better nights.

Kansas City and Baltimore are playing on ESPN.