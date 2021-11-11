A Surprising Favorite Has Emerged For Odell Beckham

On Wednesday afternoon, Mike Florio of ProFootball Talk reported there’s a “firm belief” that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with the Saints. Fast forward a few hours later, and it appears the Saints are no longer the front-runners in the Beckham sweepstakes.

Florio is now saying the Chiefs are the favorites to land Beckham. A deal isn’t done yet, but there is clearly interest between the two sides.

Beckham wouldn’t be the No. 1 option if he joins the Chiefs. As of now, the passing game flows through Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

If Beckham is comfortable with being the second wideout on the depth chart, he could have success in Kansas City. After all, he wouldn’t have to face constant double-teams.

The "where will OBJ go?" pendulum has swung from the Saints to the Chiefs. https://t.co/4CZN7ThF5Q — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 11, 2021

As for when a final decision will come, it sounds like Beckham needs a little more time to think things over.

“Indications are that Odell Beckham Jr. is ‘going to take some time’ to decide on his next team and that decision is ‘a few days away,’” NFL Network reporter Kim Jones said on Wednesday night. “So, stay tuned.”

Up until now, the Chiefs, Packers, Patriots, Saints and Seahawks have been listed as potential suitors for Beckham. The hope is that he’ll be rejuvenated once he signs with a new team.