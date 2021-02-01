Terrell Owens Reveals If He’d Rather Play With Mahomes Or Brady

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens got to play with a number of great quarterbacks throughout his career. Steve Young, Donovan McNabb and Tony Romo are just a few.

But who would T.O. have chosen play with if given the choice between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady? Appearing on Good Morning Football on Monday, Owens stated point-blank that he would pick Mahomes.

“I would go with Patrick Mahomes,” Owens said. “We think about how we played the game. I think I could play with any quarterback. But let’s say a play breaks down: He’s a very mobile quarterback and I think everybody has witnessed some of his greatness when he gets out of the pocket. That’s what makes him extra special… extra dangerous. And if I had to pick a Super Bowl winner I’d say Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.”

That’s a strong statement from Owens, and an opinion that many other NFL fans and analysts hold too. The fact that Mahomes is coming off a Super Bowl win last year probably doesn’t hurt either.

We asked @terrellowens which QB he'd rather catch passes from in his prime: Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady 🤔 His answer AND his #SBLV pick⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YqEmkBynJL — GMFB (@gmfb) February 1, 2021

Terrell Owens played in only one Super Bowl during his Hall of Fame career. As a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, he had nine receptions for 122 yards in a Super Bowl XXXIX loss to Brady and the New England Patriots.

Owens would play six more NFL seasons before retiring after the 2010 season.

Perhaps that Super Bowl loss to Brady might have influenced T.O.’s decision to put Mahomes over the six-time champion.

Nevertheless, T.O. makes a strong case for picking Mahomes both as a future wide receiver and as the Super Bowl LV champion.

Do you agree with Terrell Owens?