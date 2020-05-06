The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers didn’t disappoint during Super Bowl LIV, as Patrick Mahomes led an incredible comeback in the fourth quarter to win his first championship. Now, the pressure is on for him to win back-to-back titles.

Kansas City remains the favorite to win the Super Bowl for the 2020 season. It makes sense considering that Andy Reid only lost two starters to free agency.

Obviously it’s tough to determine who will make the Super Bowl this early in the year, but betting odds have been released for the most-likely matchups. As of right now, the best odds go to the Chiefs and Saints.

The second-best odds also feature Kansas City – except the NFC representative in that scenario is Tampa Bay. Oddsmakers clearly have faith in Tom Brady’s ability to lead the Buccaneers to success, as the third-best odds for a potential Super Bowl matchup goes to Baltimore and Tampa Bay.

Here’s a recap of the three most-likely matchups:

This is wild: The Super Bowl matchup with second-best odds per @SportsBettingAG is Bucs vs. Chiefs, currently 28:1, topped only by Saints-Chiefs at 25:1. Bucs-Ravens isn’t far behind at 30:1. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 6, 2020

San Francisco isn’t on the list for the three most-likely matchups, which is odd when you consider how dominant Kyle Shanahan’s team was in 2019.

Usually, the NFC is much harder to predict than the AFC. If that trend continues this fall, the Chiefs will likely make it back to the biggest game in football.

Which two teams do you think will battle it out in next year’s Super Bowl?