The Pro Bowl festivities for this season are going to be very different this season, but there are still plenty of fans voting for their favorite players.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the top five vote-getters through the first 13 weeks of the season. It shouldn’t really surprise anyone at this point, but Patrick Mahomes leads the pack with 261.309 votes thus far.

Right behind Mahomes on the list is Russell Wilson, who has 251,390 votes. He’s been sensational for the majority of this season, so it’s not a surprise that Seahawks fans are voting for him at a high rate.

Derrick Henry has catapulted his way into the top five for Pro Bowl votes, as he currently ranks third. Rounding out the top five are Travis Kelce and Dalvin Cook, arguably the best players at their respective positions.

Kansas City has done a marvelous job promoting its players for the Pro Bowl, which would explain why Mahomes and Kelce are top five vote-getters with only one week left to vote.

The top five #ProBowl vote-getters with ONE WEEK LEFT to #ProBowlVote. Tweet #ProBowlVote + player name or Twitter handle to cast your vote! @Verizon pic.twitter.com/bTP3XhjAbC — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2020

Due to COVID-19, the NFL will not host an actual Pro Bowl game this season. However, it will team up with EA Sports to create a week-long series of matchups on Madden 21 that’ll feature NFL legends, current players, and streamers.

It’s been a weird year for sports to say the least, but at least we’ll be getting some form of a Pro Bowl in 2021.