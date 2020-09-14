The 5 Top-Selling NFL Player Jerseys In Week 1

Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season is nearly finished, and it went about as smoothly as possible given the circumstances around it. So which NFL players had the top-selling jerseys leading into the big week of football?

According to Michael Rubin of Fanatics, NFL sales were great to start the season. He announced that Fanatics saw a 35-percent increase in sales for the opening weekend versus just one year ago. The merchandise retailer set a new record for its best ever start to the NFL season.

“Football is back!!” Rubin wrote. “@fanatics NFL sales jump more than 35% for opening weekend vs last year, setting a record for best start ever to the NFL season.”

As for the top-selling NFL jerseys, there were five players who stood out from the crowd. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the top-selling jerseys belonged to Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Nick Bosa.

It’s no surprise really. Those five are among the most popular players in the NFL today. The four quarterbacks on the list are all former or reigning NFL MVPs, while Bosa has quickly emerged as the next great pass rusher.

Brady and Cam especially are seeing a resurgence in popularity now that they’re with new teams. Cam looked as sharp as ever in his debut for the Patriots, while Brady had a number of bright moments in the Bucs’ loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Given that everyone’s been stuck at home for the longest time, buying up some merchandise probably feels pretty good right now.

Who do you think will have the top-selling NFL jerseys by season’s end?