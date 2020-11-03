The Chiefs Are Reportedly Trading RB DeAndre Washington

This year’s NFL trade deadline seems to be a pretty quiet one, though the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins just agreed to a deal.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news that the Chiefs were sending reserve running back DeAndre Washington to Miami. Overall, it is a thoroughly minor trade.

Washington has been buried on Kansas City’s depth chart behind rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, new acquisition Le’Veon Bell and veteran role players Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson.

Sources: The #Dolphins are trading for #Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington in exchange draft pick compensation. Added RB depth in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Dolphins will receive Washington and a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft, while Kansas City will receive a 2021 sixth-rounder in return.

Terms … Dolphins get: RB DeAndre Washington, 2021 seventh-round pick. Chiefs get: 2021 sixth-round pick. https://t.co/eEL8f2oRJs — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 3, 2020

Considering Miami was involved in the pursuit of Le’Veon Bell, it’s not totally surprising they were in the market for a running back at the deadline. However, looking at the Dolphins’ depth chart, it’s tough to see where Washington will fit in.

Myles Gaskin (387 yards, two touchdowns) has been Miami’s leading rusher. However, both Matt Breida and Jordan Howard have had minimal impact, so maybe the Dolphins are banking on the former Texas Tech star taking snaps from one or both of them.

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound Washington appeared in one game for the Chiefs this season, carrying three times for five yards and catching one pass for two yards in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.