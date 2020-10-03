The Chiefs Could Be In Line For A Brutal Stretch Of Games

The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to host the New England Patriots tomorrow afternoon, but a positive COVID-19 test for Cam Newton has forced the NFL to postpone that game. As of now, the plan is to either play on Monday or Tuesday.

Both the Chiefs and Patriots would need to go back-to-back days with no new positive cases in order for the NFL to feel comfortable with a game being played on Tuesday.

At first glance, playing on Tuesday sounds like an easy solution for the Chiefs and Patriots. However, a Tuesday night game for Kansas City would be the start of a brutal stretch for the defending champions.

If the Chiefs end up suiting up on Tuesday, that means they’ll play three games in a span of nine days. Kansas City’s game for Week 5 is on a Sunday, but its Week 6 matchup is going to be on Thursday night.

If the Chiefs play on Tuesday (Oct. 6), they’ll play on Sunday the following week (Oct. 11) then on Thursday in Week 6 (Oct. 15). Three NFL games in nine days… https://t.co/bX8MnRMc6G — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 3, 2020

There is just no way the NFL can justify a team playing that many games in such a short span. Football is too demanding of a sport for players to have that quick of a turnaround.

Obviously this isn’t a normal year for the NFL, so the league will need to be flexible with its schedule.

Even though it sounds like Tuesday is a viable option for Kansas City and New England, the NFL might want to postpone it to a later date to avoid overworking the Chiefs.