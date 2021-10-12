The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for at least the next three games.

The Chiefs placed Edwards-Helaire, who suffered an injury on Sunday night, on the injured reserve on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained MCL in the third quarter of Sunday night’s Bills-Chiefs game. Schefter had previously reported Edwards-Helaire would be out for at least the next “few weeks.”

The former LSU running back will miss at least the next three games with a sprained MCL. This is a pretty significant loss for the Kansas City offense.

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of the lineup for at least the next three games, the Chiefs will turn to backup running back Darrel Williams. He carried the rock five times for 27 yards and had three catches for 18 yards during Sunday night’s game.

Jerrick McKinnon, meanwhile, will also see an increased workload. He’s more than capable of providing a spark for the Chiefs offense. McKinnon’s had three seasons with at least 500 yards rushing since 2014.

The Chiefs’ rushing attack as a whole has been one of the better in the NFL so far this season. They’re averaging 128.2 yards on the ground per game, which ranks seventh overall in the NFL. Those numbers will obviously take a dip with Edwards-Helaire out of the lineup.

The next time Edwards-Helaire could take the field is Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers.