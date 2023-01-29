The Chiefs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Travis Kelce For Today

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

Kansas City Chiefs fans got a scare on Saturday when star tight end Travis Kelce popped up on the injury report before today's AFC Championship Game.

Kelce is dealing with a back issue, but Chiefs supporters can breathe a little easier. He is expected to play this afternoon, according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported overnight that Kelce would play, and NFL Network's James Palmer echoed that sentiment this morning.

Palmer said that Kelce dealt with back spasms on Thursday and Friday, but that things went well during Saturday's walk-through.

Kelce registered 1,338 receiving yards during the regular season while setting personal highs in receptions (110) and receiving touchdowns (12).

In the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over Jacksonville last weekend, Kelce caught 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He'll be a major target for Patrick Mahomes once again today, as long as his back cooperates.

The Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will kick off in the AFC Championship at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.