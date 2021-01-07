The Chiefs Have Signed A Fan Favorite For The Playoffs

Before the 2020 season kicked off, the Pittsburgh Steelers released punter Jordan Berry.

The Steelers signed former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt with the hopes that he’s rejuvenate a sloppy kicking game. The 38-year-old veteran has been one of the most reliable special teams players within the NFL over the last decade.

Unfortunately it didn’t work out. Colquitt struggled during the 2020 season and that led the Steelers to release him before a massive game against the Tennessee Titans in late October.

After his release from Pittsburgh, Colquitt signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jacksonville Jaguars eventually signed him off of the Buccaneers practice squad.

On Thursday, his trip around the league came full circle. According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed Colquitt to the team’s practice squad.

The Chiefs are signing P Dustin Colquitt to their practice squad, per source. He spent the first 15 years of his career in KC and now returns for a playoff run. Always a beloved player. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 7, 2021

Colquitt spent 15 seasons with the Chiefs before being released by the team heading into the 2020 season. Now he’ll be back in Kansas City just in time for the Chiefs playoff run.

Kansas City enters the playoffs as the favorite to win the Super Bowl yet again. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team to a 14-1 record before sitting in the final game of the year.

The Chiefs clinched a first-round bye in the AFC after yet another stellar season.