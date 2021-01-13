The Kansas City Chiefs are still in the thick of the AFC Playoffs, but like any NFL team, they are also keeping an eye on the 2021 season.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor, the Chiefs have signed wide receiver Antonio Callaway to a futures’ deal. Callaway last played in an NFL game with the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

An exceptional talent, Callaway’s myriad of off-field issues caused him to fall to the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Cleveland picked the former Florida star, and as a rookie, Callaway produced a promising 43-586-5 stat line.

However, he was suspended to start the 2019 season and was later waived by the Browns due to tardiness. A second suspension wiped out the rest of his 2019 campaign.

Callaway spent time with the Miami Dolphins this year and even was briefly on the team’s active roster, but he did not appear in a game.

The #Chiefs have signed WR Antonio Callaway to a reserve futures deal, a source tells @YahooSports. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 13, 2021

From a talent standpoint, Callaway is an intriguing fit in Kansas City’s high-powered offense. Working with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, he could wind up doing some serious damage.

However, if he can’t keep his head on straight, he won’t even make it to the start of the 2021 season.