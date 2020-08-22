The Spun

The Chiefs Ran A Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Trick Play At Practice

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are pulling out all of their offensive tricks for the upcoming 2020 season.

Mahomes has spent the off-season perfecting his craft and adding tools to his skill-set. Earlier this year, Mahomes unveiled a new behind-the-back pass. The Chiefs QB said he plans to utilized the new-look pass at some point this season.

That isn’t the only new trick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense plans to unveil in 2020. Andy Reid went deep into his bag of tricks this off-season and pulled out an epic new trick play. Kansas City debuted its new trick play in a scrimmage this week.

A video, taken within Arrowhead Stadium, shows Mahomes throwing the ball to a receiver close to the goal-line. The receiver then proceeds to lateral the ball back to Mahomes as he then trots into the end-zone. Take a look at Kansas City’s hook-and-ladder trick play to Mahomes in the video below.

It’s highly unlikely the Chiefs actually utilize this in a game, unless they’re already ahead by a few scores and can take on the risk. But you can never doubt Andy Reid’s offensive confidence when it comes to calling a play like this.

Mahomes has made the first two years of his already historic NFL career look easy thus far. Adding a trick play like the one in the video above would add another memorable play to Mahomes’ young career.

Mahomes and the Chiefs begin their 2020 season on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.


