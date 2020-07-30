The Chiefs Reacted To Patrick Mahomes Being Ranked 4th Overall

Earlier this week, the NFL unveiled thee final 10 names on its “NFL 100” list which ranks the best players in the league after every season, as voted by other players.

Unsurprisingly, these lists tend to create some controversy among the players. Easily the most controversial ranking came when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in at No. 4.

That’s right, the reigning Super Bowl MVP slotted in behind three other players. Of course, immediately after the ranking came out, fans from around the league made their displeasure known.

Mahomes himself took to Twitter with a reaction. He simply posted an image of a note pad with a pencil – hinting that he’ll remember this slight for years to come.

Not long after, the Chiefs official Twitter account weighed in as well.

“Patrick was No. 4 last year and ended up with a ring and Super Bowl MVP. #RunItBack,” the account said.

Patrick was #4 last year and ended up with a ring and Super Bowl MVP 🤷‍♂️ #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/1Xh7jrBVit — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 30, 2020

Mahomes does have a track record of success when coming in at No. 4 on the NFL 100 list. He and the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Perhaps he’ll be fine with the ranking if it leads to yet another run at the Super Bowl.

The three players ahead of Mahomes on the list were: No. 3 – Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, No. 2 – Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and No. 1 – Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.