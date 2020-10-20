The Local TV Ratings For Chiefs vs. Bills Are Insane

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs weren’t supposed to play this past Monday afternoon. The NFL rescheduled the game in an effort to adjust to multiple mini-coronavirus outbreaks across the league. The scheduling change sparked a Monday night double-header.

The Chiefs-Bills game kicked off at 5 p.m. ET on FOX, which wasn’t an ideal start time for local fans of either team. But the NFL had no other choice considering ESPN’s edition of Monday Night Football began at 8:15 p.m. ET. The league already learned its lesson scheduling conflicting Monday night games.

Projections indicated the early start time for Chiefs-Bills would result in abysmal TV ratings. But the actual TV ratings prove quite the opposite.

Kansas City posted a “ridiculous” 44.4 rating for Monday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills game, per Fox Sports’ Michael Mulvihill.

“That has to be the highest local rating for a weekday afternoon event in many, many years if not ever,” Mulvihill said on Twitter. “Hard pressed to think of anything that might challenge it.”

Kansas City did a ridiculous 44.4 rating and 74 share yesterday for a Chiefs-Bills game that kicked off at 4pm local time on a Monday. Fans of the defending champs are not kidding around. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) October 20, 2020

The NFL may want to consider planning more Monday Night Football double-headers from here on out. The early start times aren’t ideal for local fans. But for NFL fans in general, who doesn’t want two games on Mondays?

As things currently stand, it’s already tough to keep track of all Sunday games. The NFL could spread out the action and allow more team coverage by moving one Sunday game over to Monday.

Monday Night Football double-headers could be a game changer for the league as long as the two games don’t interfere with each other.