The NFL Reportedly Has 2 New Positive Tests On Saturday

On Saturday morning, two NFL teams maligned by positive COVID-19 tests received some good news.

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both return all negative tests this morning. That’s good news, considering the NFL already had to move four games between the two teams due to COVID-19.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all good news around the entire league. According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, two other teams received positive tests.

“One for a practice squad player in Chicago, but Bears have been closed since Thursday night, and a strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City,” Schefter reported on Saturday morning.

The Bears positive tests comes after the team faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. Both teams have to hope that one positive doesn’t turn into a series of positive tests.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs received a positive test one week ago today. Practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for the virus last Saturday morning. Now it looks like the Chiefs might have a COVID-19 problem in their building.

Hopefully it doesn’t turn into anything like what the Titans have experienced over the past few weeks.

As it stands now, the Chiefs are scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. We’ll have to wait and see if the team has any more positive tests moving forward.