There’s Reportedly An ‘Emerging Sense’ With Eric Bieniemy’s Future

A lot of candidates across the NFL are getting interviewed for the six vacant head coaching jobs. One of them is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is once again trying to get a job after failing to in two previous cycles.

But a new report from ProFootballTalk seems to indicate that Bieniemy may be going o-for-3. PFT reported that there is “an emerging sense” that Bieniemy will not land one of the vacant head coaching jobs this year.

Bieniemy has interviewed for five of the six open head coaching jobs. Only the Houston Texans were left off his list.

But contrary to some speculation, it seems that Bieniemy’s inability to get a head coaching job doesn’t involve any issues in interviews. Per ProFootballTalk, Bieniemy is privately saying that he wants to wait until he finds the perfect job.

Bieniemy has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since Andy Reid was hired in 2013. He was promoted to full offensive coordinator in 2018, right as the team was ready to start Patrick Mahomes.

The result was a historic season from Mahomes in his first year as a starter. Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 passing yards while going 12-4 as a starter.

Bieniemy got a ton of credit for turning Mahomes into one of the NFL’s biggest stars. But it looks like he’ll have to wait a little longer to find that “perfect” NFL job.

