This 1 Stat Sums Up The Main Difference At The Super Bowl

Entering Sunday night’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, everyone had the same question.

How would Kansas City’s offensive line hold up against the Buccaneers pass rush? In the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills, starting left tackle Eric Fisher suffered a torn Achilles.

That left the Chiefs with several backups along the offensive line. Against an experienced pass rush that the Buccaneers possess, analysts wondered if the Chiefs would be able to hold up.

Well, the answer to that question was a resounding “no.” In the first half, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was pressured on 57-percent of his drop backs.

That’s right, Mahomes had pressure in his face over half of the time he dropped back to pass.

Brady was pressured on 9.5% of dropbacks in the first half, per @ESPNStatsInfo Mahomes…57% 😳 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 8, 2021

In direct contrast was the number of time Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was pressured. Playing in his 10th Super Bowl, Brady was pressured on just 9.5-percent of his drop backs, according to ESPN’s Mina Kimes.

That’s all you need to see to understand why the Buccaneers are dominating in this game right now. Mahomes is a special player, but not even he can lead a team to victory while facing as much pressure as he is tonight.

Tampa Bay holds a 31-9 lead as the game heads to the fourth quarter.