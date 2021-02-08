This 1 Stat Sums Up The Main Difference At The Super Bowl

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes escapes the rush.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass over Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Entering Sunday night’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, everyone had the same question.

How would Kansas City’s offensive line hold up against the Buccaneers pass rush? In the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills, starting left tackle Eric Fisher suffered a torn Achilles.

That left the Chiefs with several backups along the offensive line. Against an experienced pass rush that the Buccaneers possess, analysts wondered if the Chiefs would be able to hold up.

Well, the answer to that question was a resounding “no.” In the first half, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was pressured on 57-percent of his drop backs.

That’s right, Mahomes had pressure in his face over half of the time he dropped back to pass.

In direct contrast was the number of time Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was pressured. Playing in his 10th Super Bowl, Brady was pressured on just 9.5-percent of his drop backs, according to ESPN’s Mina Kimes.

That’s all you need to see to understand why the Buccaneers are dominating in this game right now. Mahomes is a special player, but not even he can lead a team to victory while facing as much pressure as he is tonight.

Tampa Bay holds a 31-9 lead as the game heads to the fourth quarter.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.