Look: This Patrick Mahomes Commercial Went Viral This Morning

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 26: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the bench before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It turns out Patrick Mahomes is just as good of a promoter as he is a quarterback.

On Wednesday morning, Mahomes shared his latest promotional work. The star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs is teaming up with Coors Light this year.

"This summer, we tapped star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be in a promo for Coors Light," the ad stated. "Turns out we overlooked the fact that he can't actually promote Coors Light."

The commercial then shows Mahomes walking around a house with a Coors Light flashlight.

Believe it or not, that flashlight is up for sale on TheCoorsLight.com. All proceeds go to the 15 and the Mahomies foundation.

It's possible that Mahomes didn't promote Coors Light beer because the NFL's official sponsor in that department is Bud Light.

Nonetheless, Mahomes did a great job of getting fans interested in buying a flashlight that has the Coors Light logo on it.