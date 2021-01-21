The entire NFL held its breath last Sunday when Patrick Mahomes needed help to walk off the field. It was a scary sight for sure, but the reigning Super Bowl MVP is trending in the right direction.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs listed Mahomes as a limited participant in practice. That was a positive sign considering how quickly he was ruled out of the team’s Divisional Round matchup with the Browns.

Mahomes hasn’t officially cleared concussion protocol yet, but Kansas City had another encouraging update to share about its star quarterback.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, the Chiefs had Mahomes at practice this afternoon with a helmet.

Kansas City also had Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Bashaud Breeland, Rashad Fenton, and Sammy Watkins back at practice this Thursday. Le’Veon Bell and Willie Gay, meanwhile, weren’t seen during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Patrick Mahomes, with a helmet, is practicing today. Sammy Watkins (calf), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), Bashaud Breeland (protocol with a helmet) & Rashad Fenton (foot) are also practicing. No Willie Gay (left ankle) & Le’Veon Bell (left knee). — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 21, 2021

Mahomes’ status for this Sunday could very well dictate this year’s Super Bowl matchup. If he’s unable to suit up, Chad Henne would get the start for the Chiefs.

Obviously the Chiefs have a better shot at taking down the Bills with Mahomes under center.

Prior to getting knocked out of last week’s game, Mahomes had 255 yards and a touchdown. He was on pace to pick apart the Browns’ secondary.

The Chiefs will announce Mahomes’ official status for the AFC Championship tomorrow afternoon.