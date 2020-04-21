Tony Gonzalez Has A Message For The Kansas City Chiefs

Tony Gonzalez is 44 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but the Hall of Fame tight end couldn’t resist having some fun on social media following Rob Gronkowski’s comeback announcement.

Gronkowski is returning to the gridiron after a year away. Thanks to a trade, he’s heading to Tampa to team up with his longtime quarterback, Tom Brady.

Gonzalez’s layoff has been much longer, but he joked about making a comeback with the Chiefs on Twitter. The legendary pass catcher posted video of him running through some basic drills in his yard while LL Cool J played in the background.

“Don’t call it a comeback, @Chiefs. I am ready! Let’s go!!!! 💪 👀 #ChiefsKingdom #NFL,” Gonzalez wrote in the caption on Twitter.

“I’m coming back. Kansas City Chief. Double tight end set, me, Travis Kelce. Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, Sammy Watkins, great defense. We’re going back-to-back Super Bowls baby,” he said in the video.

Gonzalez isn’t actually going to come back, but kudos to him for showing off his humor.

Also, imagine Gonzalez even semi in his prime with Mahomes, in this offense? Would be insane.