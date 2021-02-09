Tony Gonzalez Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Marty Schottenheimer

Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez is just one of many great players to play for Marty Schottenheimer during the late coach’s legendary career.

Schottenheimer passed away on Monday at the age of 77 with his family by his side. The longtime coach had been battling Alzheimer’s for several years.

Since news of Schottenheimer’s death became public, former players like Drew Brees and Bernie Kosar have posted tributes. Gonzalez joined them moments ago.

“RIP Marty Schottenheimer. One of the greatest coaches of all time,” Gonzalez tweeted. “His words will forever echo in my head, ‘This is a performance driven business, men. If you don’t perform, you won’t be in business long.’ My condolences to Marty’s family and friends. His legacy will live on.”

Gonzalez played for Schottenheimer with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

Schottenheimer led KC from 1989-98 and also had stints as head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1984-88, Washington Redskins in 2001 and San Diego Chargers from 2002-06.

For his career, Schottenheimer registered 200 regular season wins and earned 13 playoff berths, reaching the AFC Championship Game three times.