Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the upcoming Super Bowl LV could prove to be legacy-defining, if you ask CBS commentator Tony Romo.

Super Bowl LV’s quarterback matchup is one for the ages. It pairs the greatest quarterback in NFL history in Tom Brady against his biggest legacy challenger in Mahomes. Romo believes the game’s meaning goes a bit further.

The former Cowboys quarterback released a video on Thursday to discuss Mahomes and the upcoming Super Bowl. He went as far to say if Mahomes doesn’t beat Brady in Super Bowl LV, he will never “catch” Brady in regards to legacy.

Romo also believes this will be Mahomes’ “biggest game” he’ll ever play in for the “rest of his career.” Take a look below.

"This is the biggest game Patrick Mahomes will ever play in for the rest of his career… If he loses this game, he cannot catch Tom Brady, in my opinion." – @tonyromo pic.twitter.com/zHM8A9xuVy — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 29, 2021

No pressure, Patrick. Many have tried to take down Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. Only a few have succeeded.

If anyone can do it, it’s Mahomes though. The Chiefs quarterback is unlike any we’ve ever seen throughout the NFL’s history. He’ll have a chance to greatly improve his legacy in two Sundays by taking down the legendary Brady. A loss wouldn’t be the end of the world, though.

Mahomes is just 25 years old. Barring any unfortunate injuries, he has at least 10 more years in the league. If he gets lucky, his career could even span out to 15 years. There are plenty more Super Bowl appearances in Mahomes’ future. Mahomes is also on pace to break several NFL regular-season passing records.

Of course, Super Bowl wins are a major component of a quarterback’s legacy. A Brady win in Super Bowl LV would push his total to seven while keeping Mahomes at one. Reverse the outcome and it’s six to two, putting Mahomes within four of Brady’s wins.

There’s plenty at stake in Super Bowl LV. According to Tony Romo, it’ll be Mahomes’ biggest game of his career, past, present and future.