Tony Romo’s Reaction To The Game-Sealing Play Is Going Viral

Tony Romo lost his mind at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns game on Sunday evening – in a good way.

The lead CBS NFL analyst went crazy after the Chiefs sealed the win over the Browns with a crazy fourth-down decision by head coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City, leading Cleveland 22-17, opted to go for it on 4th and short with backup Chad Henne at quarterback. Patrick Mahomes missed the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game as he was evaluated for a possible concussion.

Romo was convinced that the Chiefs were not going to snap the ball when they lined up on fourth down.

“You’re trying to draw them offsides, take a timeout, let the clock tick. Try to draw them offsides. Try to draw them offsides. No play, everybody. There’s no play. Just look at the body language,” Romo said.

The Chiefs ran a play, though.

“Oh! There is a play! Henne rolling out! Throws it! Hill!” Jim Nantz said.

That was pretty awesome.

The Chiefs are now heading to the AFC Championship Game, where the Bills await.

All eyes are now on Patrick Mahomes. Will the superstar quarterback be able to play in the conference title game?