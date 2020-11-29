Tony Romo Reveals His Comparison For Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes

Quarterback matchups don’t get much better than the one taking place in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Brady and his six Super Bowl championships is taking on reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in CBS’ national game of the week.

The Buccaneers are coming off a tough loss to the Rams, while the Chiefs are coming off a big win over the Raiders. Both teams are seeking a huge win on Sunday afternoon.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is calling the game for CBS. He had quite the comparison for Brady vs. Mahomes.

Tony Romo compared the Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes matchup as Michael Jordan against LeBron. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 29, 2020

He’s probably not wrong with that one.

Brady and Mahomes met in the AFC Championship Game back in 2019. While Brady beat Mahomes in that one, the two shared a cool postgame moment.

“First of all, I’m thankful that Tom talked to Patrick when Patrick was young and gave him the words of encouragement that he did after the championship game there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday. “I’m grateful to him for that. To a young guy, that means a lot.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciated that, and Patrick did, too. It was just a respect thing and I just really thought that was great. That was a tough game, and he just said, ‘Hey, you just keep being you and things are going to work out.’ I think that just kind of, those simple words, that’s big for a young guy to hear, especially from somebody that great.”

Now, Brady and Mahomes are facing off in an NFC vs. AFC matchup on CBS.