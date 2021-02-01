Tony Romo Has A Unique Comparison For Patrick Mahomes

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for the Super Bowl on Sunday night. This year’s game, televised by CBS, will feature Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes is going for Super Bowl win No. 2, as the Chiefs beat the 49ers in last year’s big game. Brady, meanwhile, is going for his seventh championship. He won six titles in New England and is hoping to add another in his first season in Tampa Bay.

This year’s Super Bowl will pit Brady, the greatest quarterback in league history, against Mahomes, who is hoping to have that title for himself one day.

Romo has a unique comparison for the two quarterbacks heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup.

NEW MEDIA COLUMN: Tony Romo goes all-in on this Super Bowl, comparing Patrick Mahomes to Magnus Carlsen among other fun Romo-isms:https://t.co/jCDmaC2nke pic.twitter.com/HbDI3bFyct — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 1, 2021

We haven’t heard that one before, but it seems to fit.

Brady is the greatest of all-time, but Mahomes might have the tools to be better one day.

The Bucs and the Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday evening. The game will be televised by CBS. Kansas City enters Sunday night’s game as a three-point favorite.