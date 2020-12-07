Watch: Travis Kelce’s Absurd Stiff-Arm Is Going Viral

Travis Kelce just had the most-violent stiff-arm we’ve seen in quite a long time.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end had an incredibly impressive stiff-arm on a Denver Broncos defender in the first half of Sunday night’s game.

Kelce absolutely bullied Broncos defensive back Alijah Holder late in the first half on Sunday evening.

Check this out:

Stiff-arms don’t get much more impressive than that.

“Looks like Kelce is throwing away a small child, not a NFL player,” former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz tweeted.

It’s been a big game for Kelce, who passed the 1,000-yard mark earlier in the contest.

“Travis Kelce has his 5th career 1,000-yard receiving season, the most in Chiefs history and most ever by a Tight End. Kelce has done so in 5 consecutive seasons as well,” ESPN Stats & Info announced during the game.

It hasn’t been a great game for the Chiefs, though.

Kansas City trails Denver, 10-9, through two quarters on Sunday night. Kelce has three catches for 65 yards on the night.

The Chiefs are looking to improve to 11-1 on the season, while the Broncos are seeking their fifth win of the year.

The Sunday Night Football Game between Kansas City and Denver is airing on NBC.