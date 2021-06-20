Travis Kelce Shares Honest Admission On Vaccine Decision

As NFL teams ramp up their offseason training programs, much of the league conversation has been centered around COVID-19 vaccines. While some players have expressed their frustration about the NFLPA’s decision to approve different health and safety protocols for unvaccinated individuals, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is doing his best to encourage others to get a shot.

Kelce admitted that he was hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine early on. However, after conversations with his family, the 31-year-old Chiefs pass-catcher realized that everyone would feel more comfortable if he got vaccinated.

“I love being around family, [so] it was just kind of a family decision that if everybody got the vaccine, we would be able to be around each other safely and comfortably,” Kelce said, via the Kansas City Star. “So that was the biggest thing — it was huge for family. I was definitely hesitant, but it’s only here to help us, and I’m here to just spread the word to try and encourage everybody to get it.”

Since getting vaccinated, Kelce has worked to publicize the benefits of getting a shot. The Chiefs star explained that with more fully vaccinated players and fans, the upcoming NFL season will feel a lot more normal after last year’s altered campaign.

“I’m just glad that everything’s going to get back to normal here,” Kelce said. “I think this year is going to be absolutely nuts. I can already feel everybody getting back out in the community and the electricity the city’s bringing. Just being able to get back around each other, and I think this vaccine is only going to help make everybody safer and more comfortable to get back to daily life.”

By speaking out about his own experience in getting a COVID-19 vaccine, Kelce may encourage other NFL players and fans to go get the shot. Hopefully, many do so, which will allow the 2021 NFL season to be played safely, in front of full stadiums.

