Travis Kelce Can Make Notable NFL History This Week

Fresh off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a chance to set an NFL record this weekend.

Kelce heads into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with 695 career receptions in 125 games. With five catches against the Bengals, he’ll reach the 700 reception benchmark.

In doing so, he’d be the fastest to reach that milestone by a whopping 19 games.

.@tkelce is just five grabs away from becoming the fastest tight end to 700+ receptions in NFL history… BY 19 GAMES❗️ pic.twitter.com/sXrb4flo2A — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 30, 2021

Kelce has recorded five or more catches in nine of 14 games this season, so he’s got a good chance of setting this mark this week. Worst-case scenario, he’ll reach 700 receptions in the regular season finale against Denver.

A third-round pick in 2013, Kelce played in only one game as a rookie due to a knee issue. Since 2014, he’s been as productive as they come at the tight end position, and he’s now recorded six-straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Prior to coming down with COVID and missing last week’s game, Kelce went off for 10 receptions, 191 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 16.